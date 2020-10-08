State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 98,641 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Carnival worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 98.2% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 65.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 97.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

