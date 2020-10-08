State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 132.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

