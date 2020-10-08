State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.10 Million Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $444.90 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.70.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

