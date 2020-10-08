State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Masco by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Masco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

