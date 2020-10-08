State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 93,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL stock opened at $219.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.81. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.74.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

