Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.50. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.19 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,947,589. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

