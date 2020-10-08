State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,058 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $826,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after acquiring an additional 318,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $117.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

