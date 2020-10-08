State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,312 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.