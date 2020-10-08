State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 59,540 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 11,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

