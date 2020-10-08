State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of CDW by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,057,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CDW by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $125.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average of $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

