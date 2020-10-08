General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,377,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 237.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,175,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

