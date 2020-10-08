Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,369,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,635,000 after acquiring an additional 424,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,209,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,639 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,609,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,142,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,601,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,918,000 after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,337,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,865,000 after acquiring an additional 158,401 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

NYSE HIG opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.