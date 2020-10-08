State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,346 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

