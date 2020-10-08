Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $1,368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.