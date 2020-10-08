State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 27,817 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,817 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 37.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hologic by 684.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $73.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.