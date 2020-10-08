DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 62.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 6,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,735,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $393.82 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 179.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total value of $5,132,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock worth $21,171,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

