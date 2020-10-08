State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 19,332 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,836 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,437,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 350,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after acquiring an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.