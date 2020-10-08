State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $189.18 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

