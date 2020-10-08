State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,425 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $70,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $349.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.36.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $344.32 on Thursday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $344.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

