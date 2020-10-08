State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,207 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE UDR opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.