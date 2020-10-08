The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

