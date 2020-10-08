State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 708 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.00.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $405.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $410.97 and a 200-day moving average of $381.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

