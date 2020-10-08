State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 499 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 625.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.08.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $323.62 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $340.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

