Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,100 shares of company stock worth $9,126,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $87.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

