State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,053 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after buying an additional 177,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after buying an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 183,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $111.70 on Thursday. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.495 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

