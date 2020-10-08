State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,530 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Expedia Group worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Expedia Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

