State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 231,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

