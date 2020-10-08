State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,247 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,857 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $403,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $115.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $1,345,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.16.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.