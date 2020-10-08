Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $3,953,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 246,942 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $5,532,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.31.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,103.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $15,816,148 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

