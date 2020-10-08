Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,634 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allstate were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14,450.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 16.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 45,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,516,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock opened at $93.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

