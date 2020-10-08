State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,367 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $118.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

