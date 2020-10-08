State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,080 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Raymond James worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Raymond James by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 2.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Shares of RJF opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

