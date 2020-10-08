Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $32,262,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,155,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,423,000 after buying an additional 2,439,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,967.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,655,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after buying an additional 1,575,117 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,603,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.