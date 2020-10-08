State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

NYSE ZBH opened at $144.83 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.24, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

