Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Waste Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

Waste Management stock opened at $113.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,728.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

