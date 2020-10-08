State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,471 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 740.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,264,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,849 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,034.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,629,000 after acquiring an additional 407,319 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 191.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,098,000 after acquiring an additional 163,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 119.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 93,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

IDXX stock opened at $386.23 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

