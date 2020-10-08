State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $7.88 Million Position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,672 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,693 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of NetApp worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,016,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $44.59 on Thursday. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.16.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

