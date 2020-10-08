State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,767 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

