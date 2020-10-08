State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,702 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 97.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.72.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

