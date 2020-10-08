State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 71.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of AON by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.73.

NYSE:AON opened at $208.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

