State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 13,811 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 314.4% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Fastenal by 22.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $403,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,449.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

