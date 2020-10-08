State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 27,573 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Hess by 37.5% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hess by 475.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative net margin of 58.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

