State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,938,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

