State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 478 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,546,000 after acquiring an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,606,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,112,000 after acquiring an additional 264,964 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.61.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $236.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.89, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

