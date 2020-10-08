Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244,843 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,819 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 520,328 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 29.1% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.