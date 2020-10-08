THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.52% of THL Credit worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of THL Credit in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCRD stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. THL Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCRD. ValuEngine raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

About THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

