Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.19% of Powell Industries worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,639.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 112,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,412.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 92,910 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,512,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 723.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $290.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th.

Several analysts recently commented on POWL shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

