State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $3,827,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 174.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.6% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $313.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

