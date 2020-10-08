Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.34% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 58,534 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEPS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, Director Antony C. Ball bought 271,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $939,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 28,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $89,361.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 937,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,661. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

