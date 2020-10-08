Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $590,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 59.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 102,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

NYSE PMT opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.05. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.